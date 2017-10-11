U.S. administration does not want to walk away from NAFTA: Ross

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Although U.S. President Donald Trump has talked about walking away from NAFTA if necessary, he and other members of the administration hope that will not have to occur, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday.

“From time to time he has expressed a total willingness to depart from NAFTA should that become necessary. We don’t hope it will, we don’t desire that it will, we don’t believe that it will, but it is at least a conceptual possibility as we go forward,” Ross told a Washington panel on the North American Free Trade Agreement.