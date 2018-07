MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The chief trade negotiator of the incoming Mexican administration, Jesus Seade, said on Tuesday he expected the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)to be agreed in the next few months.

FILE PHOTO: Jesus Seade, Lopez Obrador's chief negotiator for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), speaks during a interview in Mexico City, Mexico July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“What I see ... to be a very feasible expectation is that we’ll be concluding the negotiation in the next two months if possible, or in the next few months a bit further down the road,” Seade told Mexican radio.