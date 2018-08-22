No NAFTA announcement expected for Thursday: Mexican official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States are still working on aspects of rules of origin for autos in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) talks and no announcement on the trade pact is expected for Thursday, a Mexican official said on Wednesday.

Asked if there would be an announcement on NAFTA on Thursday, Jesus Seade, designated chief negotiator of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said he did not think so.