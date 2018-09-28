FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 11:29 PM / in 22 minutes

Courting Canada, U.S. and Mexico cancel plans to publish NAFTA texts: sources

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United States and Mexico abruptly canceled plans to publish NAFTA texts on Friday, sources said, as signs of renewed efforts by Canada and Washington to settle differences raised hopes a breakthrough could be made to keep the deal trilateral.

FILE PHOTO: A commercial truck with a Canada, United States and Mexico flag on its side is seen crossing over the Ambassador Bridge into Windsor, Ontario from Detroit, Michigan U.S. August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The decision to hold the texts was made in order to give Canada more time to come on board, one senior source familiar with the talks said. Another source said the United States asked Canada on Thursday to detail its negotiating positions and Canada responded.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel, Ana Isabel Martinez, Anthony Esposito and Diego Ore; Additional reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese

