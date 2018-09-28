Courting Canada, U.S. and Mexico cancel plans to publish NAFTA texts: sources

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United States and Mexico abruptly canceled plans to publish NAFTA texts on Friday, sources said, as signs of renewed efforts by Canada and Washington to settle differences raised hopes a breakthrough could be made to keep the deal trilateral.

FILE PHOTO: A commercial truck with a Canada, United States and Mexico flag on its side is seen crossing over the Ambassador Bridge into Windsor, Ontario from Detroit, Michigan U.S. August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The decision to hold the texts was made in order to give Canada more time to come on board, one senior source familiar with the talks said. Another source said the United States asked Canada on Thursday to detail its negotiating positions and Canada responded.