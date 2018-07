WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Thursday said he had “very positive” and “constructive” talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as the two re-started negotiations to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks during a joint message along Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (not pictured) in Mexico City, Mexico July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Guajardo said he and Lighthizer agreed they would need to work to reach a goal to hash out a deal in principle by the end of August on the renegotiation of NAFTA.