NAFTA negotiation round extended by two days: Mexico sources
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
October 10, 2017 / 7:15 PM / in 10 days

NAFTA negotiation round extended by two days: Mexico sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The fourth round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade agreement have been prolonged until Oct. 17, two sources in Mexico said on Tuesday, as negotiators gathering in Washington were expected to start tackling difficult issues.

The round of talks due to begin on Wednesday is expected to include discussions about including quotas for U.S. content in autos, a major bone of contention for Mexico, Canada and many companies.

Previously, the talks were due to end on Oct. 15. The news was first reported by Bloomberg earlier on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Christine Murray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
