WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trade ministers from the United States, Mexico and Canada agreed on Tuesday to extend talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiation into the first quarter of 2018, they said in a statement.

(L-R) Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, U.S. Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal make statements to the media after a NAFTA trilateral ministerial press event in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The talks had been scheduled to conclude this year, but the three sides remain far apart on key issues.