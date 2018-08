WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed off-record, hard-line comments he had made about the United States’ negotiating stance in trade talks with Canada, saying on Twitter: “At least Canada knows where I stand.”

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The Toronto Star reported earlier on Friday that Trump had told Bloomberg News off the record that any trade deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms.”