WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that trade talks with Canada were coming along, with the result known in the next few days or possibly even on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at campaign fundraising luncheon for Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) and GOP congressional candidate Mark Harris at Carmel Country Club in Charlotte, NC, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Trump has frequently criticized the North American Free Trade Agreement, which groups the United States, Canada and Mexico. The United States has negotiated a revamped trade understanding with Mexico and talks with Canada are ongoing.