May 23, 2018 / 4:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump blasts Mexico, Canada over NAFTA talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday railed against Mexico and Canada’s efforts in renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), saying both of the United States’ neighbors had been very difficult.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing the White House for a trip to New York, in Washington, U.S. May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“NAFTA is very difficult. Mexico has been very difficult to deal with. Canada has been very difficult to deal with ... but I will tell you that in the end we win,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Reporting by James Oliphant and Lisa Lambert; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

