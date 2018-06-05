FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump considering separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico: Kudlow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a shift in the effort to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement to separate talks with Canada and Mexico, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Stored rolls of steel are seen outside the ArcelorMittal Dofasco plant, an integrated steel producer, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Power/File Photo

“He is very seriously contemplating kind of a shift in the NAFTA negotiations. His preference now, and he asked me to convey this, is to actually negotiate with Mexico and Canada separately,” Kudlow said in an interview with Fox News.

“He may be moving quickly toward these bilateral discussions instead of as a whole.”

Reporting by Eric Walsh and Doina Chiacu

