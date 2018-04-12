FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 4:20 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump says no timeline for NAFTA talks, getting close to deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was in no rush for negotiators to finish NAFTA talks but he thinks they are getting pretty close to a deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with governors and members of Congress at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“It’s coming along great,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that he was not pushing for a deal to be concluded quickly on changes in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“There’s no timeline. Agriculture is OK with NAFTA, not great. We’re going to make it great. We’re getting pretty close to a deal. It could be three or four weeks, it could be two months, it could be five months. I don’t care.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

