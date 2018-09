WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade talks with Canada were going well and that Ottawa very much wanted to make a deal.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a meeting with Republican House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. Sept. 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland returned to Washington on Tuesday for talks aimed at rescuing the North American Free Trade Agreement as time was running short before an Oct. 1 deadline.