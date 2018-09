WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States should have a fair trade deal with Canada, as the two countries resumed negotiations over renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump glances at the news media while he waits for the arrival of Kuwait's Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump made the comments during a visit with Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.