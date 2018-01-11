FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 10:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says will be 'flexible' on NAFTA ahead of Mexico's election: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would be “a little bit flexible” on his threat to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement because Mexico is facing a presidential election later this year.

“I understand that a lot of things are hard to negotiate prior to an election,” Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Trump also said Mexico can pay for a border wall between the two countries “indirectly” through changes to the trade deal.

