Trump warns Congress against interfering in NAFTA trade negotiations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday there was no need to include Canada in a new NAFTA trade deal and warned Congress not to interfere with the negotiations.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing an executive order on strengthening retirement security in America at Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, NC, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don’t make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out,” Trump said on Twitter.

He added: “Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off.”