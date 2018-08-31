FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 31, 2018 / 4:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump's reported off-the-record remarks hit U.S.-Canada trade talks

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in off-the-record remarks to Bloomberg News this week that any trade deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms,” the Toronto Star reported on Friday, citing remarks it had obtained.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Make America Great Again" rally in Evansville, Indiana, U.S., August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Asked about the report, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said: “The Canadian and American negotiators continue to work on reaching a win-win deal that benefits both countries.”

Representatives for Bloomberg did not immediately return a request for comment.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Ken Li; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.