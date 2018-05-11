USTR Lighthizer says ready to continue working toward NAFTA deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Friday that the United States was prepared to continue working with Canada and Mexico on negotiations to revise NAFTA agreement.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer walks towards reporters ahead of a meeting with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts to discuss talks on modernizing the NAFTA trade deal, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 11, 2018. REUTERS/David Ljunggren

“The United States is ready to continue working with Mexico and Canada to achieve needed breakthroughs on these objectives. Our teams will continue to be fully engaged,” Lighthizer said in a statement after a week of talks in Washington failed to reach a deal.