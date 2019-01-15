Canada's Freeland says spoke to U.S. trade chief about tariffs

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said she had spoken to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday about American tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, which Ottawa strongly opposes.

“Now is the time to energetically continue our work on this matter,” she told a televised news conference in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec. Washington has shown no sign so far that it is prepared to lift the tariffs.

The Trump administration imposed the sanctions on Canada and Mexico in June, citing national security reasons. Although Canada and Mexico agreed on a renewed continental trade deal late last year, the tariffs remain in place.

Canada is the single largest supplier of both aluminum and steel to the United States.