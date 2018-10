WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials intend to sign a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico at the end of November, after which it would be submitted to the U.S. Congress for approval, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Dairy cows are seen on a farm in Saint-Valerien-de-Milton, southeast of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

The new agreement will be called USMCA, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the official told journalists on a conference call.