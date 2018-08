WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said Friday officials from the United States and Mexico would keep working through the weekend to try to reach a deal on bilateral issues relating to the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks to the media during a news conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

Both countries have said they are close to resolving remaining issues in the revamp of the trade pact.