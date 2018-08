WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks in Washington aimed at revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will likely continue through the coming weekend and into next week, Mexico’s top trade official said on Thursday.

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo arrives at the U.S. Trade Representative's office in Washington, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters on the sidelines of talks with U.S. officials that progress was being made but that “we’re not quite there”.