Trump to make trade announcement Monday morning: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will make a trade announcement at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Monday, the White House said, as anticipation builds that the United States and Mexico are close to an agreement between the two North American Free Trade Agreement nations.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he awards a Medal of Honor posthumously to U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Earlier on Monday Trump wrote in a post on Twitter: “A big deal looking good with Mexico!” Meanwhile, the Mexican economy minister said Mexican and U.S. officials were nearing an agreement.