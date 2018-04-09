White House adviser says 'good progress' is being made on NAFTA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday progress was being made on efforts renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement but that he had no specific details on the talks.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow is interviewed at the White House in Washington. U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Progress is being made on renegotiating and recalibrating NAFTA ... good progress,” Kudlow told CNBC in an interview, adding that there should be “much greater currency cooperation” between the United States and Mexico.