Mexico seeks flexibility for new NAFTA deal as ministers meet

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday that flexibility will be needed to hash out an agreement on a new NAFTA deal, as he prepared to meet with his U.S. and Canadian counterparts later in the day.

FILE PICTURE: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer take part in a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Guajardo also underscored that Mexico would not accept any U.S. tariffs on aluminum or steel, saying that a revised North American Free Trade Agreement should serve to settle the issue with its northern neighbor.

Asked by reporters if a deal was imminent, Guajardo said: “Any day that you start (to) walk towards a goal nobody can guarantee that you will achieve it, (it) depends on the commitment and flexibilities around the table.”

Negotiators have said a new NAFTA could be possible by early May, and officials hailed progress on the key issue of new automotive sector rules last week.

“In the coming 10 days we can really have a new agreement in principle,” said Moises Kalach, head of the international negotiating arm of the CCE business lobby, which represents the Mexican private sector at the NAFTA talks.

For it to happen, Guajardo, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will need to iron out differences on content rules for autos, dispute resolution mechanisms and other issues.

“As soon as there is political will from the American government to go for a final deal, I think we can close this,” Kalach told Mexican radio. “We’ve had all our (negotiating) teams in Washington for two weeks and we will continue working all this week, the weekend and into next week.”

Guajardo also said there was no need for a separate deal with the United States on steel and aluminum by May 1 when the current exemption on U.S. tariffs expires.

“I think whatever we do has to take into account the kind of commitment that we’re going to do in NAFTA, and definitely, Mexico has been very clear: we will not accept any type of restrictions in aluminum or steel,” he said.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead with import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent for aluminum but exempted Canada and Mexico and offered the possibility of excluding other allies.