September 23, 2018 / 8:31 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Canada PM: Informal NAFTA talks likely on sidelines of U.N. meeting

1 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - U.S. and Canadian negotiators trying to work out a deal on NAFTA are “very likely” to hold informal talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting in the next few days, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau waits for the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez before a military welcoming ceremony at The Royal Canadian Hussars Armoury in Montreal, Quebec, Canada September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Trudeau told reporters in Montreal that no decision had been made about a possible meeting. Senior officials from both countries who have been taking part in the talks are due to be in New York on Monday and Tuesday.

Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Cooney

