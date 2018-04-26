Canada's Freeland extends Washington stay as NAFTA talks heat up

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As pressure mounts for a quick deal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday decided to stay in Washington longer than expected for extra talks.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks with reporters after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to discus NAFTA autos negotiations in Washington, D.C., April 25, 2018. REUTERS/David Lawder

Freeland - in the U.S. capital for a third straight day of negotiations with her Mexican and U.S. counterparts - had initially planned to leave late Thursday to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on Friday.

Major differences still remain to be settled and the U.S. administration is threatening to impose sanctions on Canadian and Mexican steel and aluminum on May 1 if it decides not enough progress has been made.

“The Minister will remain in Washington for all of Thursday to continue NAFTA negotiations,” Freeland spokesman Adam Austen said in a statement.

Freeland said late on Wednesday that the three sides had made good progress on the key issue of auto rules. She also underlined Canada’s objection to the proposed U.S. tariffs and an American plan for a sunset clause that would allow a nation to walk away from the pact after five years.

The challenge for negotiators is that amount of time for top-level talks in the immediate future appears to be limited.

Freeland’s office said on Thursday that she would be starting an official trip to Bangladesh on May 3, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is due to visit China next week.

Separately, Canada on Thursday unveiled details of how it plans to prevent the smuggling of cheap steel and aluminum into the North American market in a bid to avoid the U.S. tariffs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - who announced the broad outlines of the measures last month - said Ottawa would hire 40 new trade officers to probe complaints, including those related to steel and aluminum.

In a statement, Trudeau said the government wanted to ensure “Canadian trade enforcement agencies have the resources they need to defend the competitiveness of our businesses and our important North American trading relationships.”