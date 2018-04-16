FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Meeting eyed for NAFTA ministers on Thursday in Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Monday that he was discussing a possible Thursday meeting in Washington with his NAFTA counterparts, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

NAFTA banner is pictured inside a hotel where the seventh round of NAFTA talks involving the United States, Mexico and Canada takes place, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The United States, Mexico and Canada are in talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which underpins some $1.2 trillion in trilateral trade.

Guajardo said he had spoken to Freeland earlier on Monday and was eyeing a call with Lighthizer for Tuesday, adding that no big announcements were expected on Thursday in Washington.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christine Murray

