Mexican minister eyes progress on NAFTA issues in 'very few days'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday that he hopes a breakthrough can be achieved on outstanding issues in talks to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in “very few days.”

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo delivers a message alongside Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (not pictured) in Mexico City, Mexico July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

“We still have several items that we have to discuss,” he told reporters before entering the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, when asked if a breakthrough had been reached in talks to revamp the 24-year-old trade pact.

Guajardo has been in Washington this week for meetings with U.S. officials over the renegotiation of the trade deal.