Mexican minister eyes progress on NAFTA issues in 'very few days'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday that he hopes a breakthrough can be achieved on outstanding issues in talks to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in “very few days.”
“We still have several items that we have to discuss,” he told reporters before entering the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, when asked if a breakthrough had been reached in talks to revamp the 24-year-old trade pact.
Guajardo has been in Washington this week for meetings with U.S. officials over the renegotiation of the trade deal.
Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Dave Graham