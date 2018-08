WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Thursday the signatories of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) all needed to show flexibility to renegotiate the 24-year-old pact after his latest meeting with U.S. officials.

FILE PHOTO: Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo holds his headset during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

“Everybody has got to show flexibility,” Guajardo told reporters after a meeting with U.S. officials at the United States Trade Representative’s office.

Talks are due to continue this afternoon.