FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 18, 2018 / 7:55 PM / in 2 hours

Mexico aims to be able to ink NAFTA deal by end-November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Wednesday that the goal of Canada, the United States and Mexico is to be in a position to sign a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by the end of November.

FILE PHOTO: Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative, speaks to the press as Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ildefonso Guajardo, Mexico's Secretary of Economy, look on, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

The three nations have been negotiating to revamp the 24-year-old trade pact since August, but talks have stalled over U.S. demands on autos and other issues, and while negotiators waited out Mexico’s recent presidential election.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Christine Murray; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.