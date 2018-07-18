Mexico aims to be able to ink NAFTA deal by end-November

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Wednesday that the goal of Canada, the United States and Mexico is to be in a position to sign a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by the end of November.

FILE PHOTO: Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative, speaks to the press as Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ildefonso Guajardo, Mexico's Secretary of Economy, look on, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

The three nations have been negotiating to revamp the 24-year-old trade pact since August, but talks have stalled over U.S. demands on autos and other issues, and while negotiators waited out Mexico’s recent presidential election.