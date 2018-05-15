FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 1:05 PM / in an hour

Mexico does not sees NAFTA deal coming this week: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday that he does not expect to meet a deadline this Thursday to reach a new North American Free Trade Agreement that could be presented to the current U.S. Congress.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks to the media during a news conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

“It is not easy, we do not think we will have it by Thursday,” Guajardo said, speaking on local radio and referring to a May 17 deadline set by U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan for lawmakers to be notified of a new deal and give the current Congress a chance of passing it.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo

