Mexico does not sees NAFTA deal coming this week: official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday that he does not expect to meet a deadline this Thursday to reach a new North American Free Trade Agreement that could be presented to the current U.S. Congress.

“It is not easy, we do not think we will have it by Thursday,” Guajardo said, speaking on local radio and referring to a May 17 deadline set by U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan for lawmakers to be notified of a new deal and give the current Congress a chance of passing it.