March 6, 2018 / 1:34 PM / in an hour

Mexico economy minister says NAFTA must remain a trilateral accord

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Tuesday ruled out talk of a bilateral trade treaty with the United States, saying the North American Free Trade Agreement, which is currently being renegotiated, must remain a three-country accord.

Guajardo also said in a local TV interview that if the U.S. government were to push ahead with metals tariffs that included Mexico, the country would be forced to respond with politically targeted tit-for-tat responses.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

