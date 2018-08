MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican officials are holding fresh talks over the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with U.S. officials in Washington on Wednesday, Mexico’s government said in a statement.

The flags of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The Mexican officials include foreign minister Luis Videgaray, economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo, and Jesus Seade, the designated chief trade negotiator of incoming Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the statement said.