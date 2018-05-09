FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 9, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Mexico says "all the issues" are on the table in NAFTA talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said “all the issues” are on the table as talks between the United States, Canada and Mexico to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) continued on Wednesday.

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo delivers a news conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Guajardo are in Washington pushing to hammer out an agreement on NAFTA after more than eight months of negotiations.

Rules for the automotive sector have been the biggest stumbling block facing negotiators. Still, Guajardo said the countries are taking all factors into consideration.

“Obviously, in order to really solve an issue, you have to go more or less in groups of items,” he told reporters. “But all the items are on the table.”

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; writing by Julia Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.