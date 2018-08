WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said talks on Friday with the United States to revamp the NAFTA trade deal were not likely to touch on the so-called “sunset clause.”

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks to the media during a news conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

The clause, proposed by the United States, would kill the deal if it is not renegotiated every five years. It has been a stumbling block to talks.