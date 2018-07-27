Mexico says it's ready to land some specifics of new NAFTA deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday that the working teams for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are ready to kick off talks and land some of the specifics of a new deal.

FILE PHOTO: Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo holds his headset during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

NAFTA talks among the United States, Mexico and Canada had stalled since June when the United States imposed tariffs on Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminum. Both countries responded with levies on products including U.S. pork, ketchup and Kentucky bourbon.

“I think we have agreed on the process and the method on how to start solving from the less complex to the most complex issues and that’s the way we’re approaching this,” said Guajardo, who is in Washington for talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.