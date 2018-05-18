FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 18, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Mexico says many NAFTA issues remaining but not complex ones

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was right that many issues must still be resolved in current trade negotiations, but added they were not technically complicated.

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks to the media during a news conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexico, the United States and Canada are renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and on Thursday Lighthizer said that the countries where “nowhere near” a deal.

Guajardo said that with “creativity and flexibility,” the issues still on the table could be dealt with quickly.

“There are lots of issues to be resolved, but they’re issues of ‘yes or no’ and don’t need technical sophistication,” he told reporters. “It’s an issue of having the political will.”

Talks to reach a deal on reworking the 24-year-old accord have intensified in recent weeks, pressed by U.S. congressional deadlines and Mexico’s July 1 presidential election.

However, the three countries have yet to broker a compromise on key U.S. demands, including boosting the amount of automotive content sourced from North America, as well as proposed changes to dispute resolution mechanisms in the trade bloc.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.