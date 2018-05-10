Mexico says will find out soon if short-term NAFTA deal possible

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Thursday said he expected to find out within the next two days if a new NAFTA deal with the United States and Canada was possible in the short term.

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo delivers a news conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

As time runs out to secure some kind of agreement, major differences remain between the three members of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“I think we will be finding out through the day and tomorrow ... if we really have what it takes to be able to land these things in the short run. We are finding out that possibility,” Guajardo told Reuters.