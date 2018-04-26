Mexico's negotiator says talks going slowly on NAFTA revamp

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - High-level talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement are going slowly, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Thursday, adding that the process was “not easy.”

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks with reporters after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to discus NAFTA autos negotiations in Washington, D.C., April 25, 2018. REUTERS/David Lawder

The United States, Mexico and Canada are trying to nail down a quick agreement in Washington but major differences remain to be settled on contentious topics such as autos content.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to impose sanctions on Canadian and Mexican steel and aluminum on May 1 if it decides not enough progress has been made.

Trump, who came into office in January 2017 decrying NAFTA and other international trade deals as unfair to the United States, has repeatedly threatened to walk away from the 1990’s agreement with neighbors Canada and Mexico.

“It is going, it’s going, but not easy - too many things, too many issues to tackle,” Mexico’s Guajardo said when questioned by reporters after a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

“So we have to keep going and doing our best efforts,” he said.

Although Washington is keen for a deal soon to avoid clashing with a Mexican presidential election set for July 1, the three NAFTA members have still not resolved the complex question of autos content.

They are also trying to settle disagreements over U.S. proposals for reforming the way trade disputes are handled and Washington’s demand for a sunset clause that would allow a country to quit the renewed pact after five years.

The challenge for negotiators is that the amount of time for top-level talks in the immediate future appears to be limited.

The office of Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday that she would be starting an official trip to Bangladesh on May 3, and Lighthizer is due to visit China next week.

Guajardo, asked if a deal was possible before Lighthizer left, replied: “It will depend on our abilities and creativity. We are trying to do our best, but there are still a lot of things pending.”

Guajardo said he would remain in Washington in a bid to reach a deal.

Earlier, Freeland decided to extend her stay. She had initially planned to leave late Thursday to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on Friday.

Separately, Canada on Thursday unveiled details of how it plans to prevent the smuggling of cheap steel and aluminum into the North American market in a bid to avoid the U.S. tariffs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced the broad outlines of the measures last month, said Ottawa would hire 40 new trade officers to probe complaints, including those related to steel and aluminum.