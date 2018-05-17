FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

NAFTA deal might be ready by end-May, could go past July 1 election: Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Thursday that an agreement on a new NAFTA deal could be reached by the end of May, but added that if no agreement is reached the talks could extend beyond the July 1 Mexican presidential election.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks during a news conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

“If the conditions are defined by next week, nothing stands in the way of closing a deal by the end of May,” said Guajardo, adding that there is no date set for the next North American Free Trade Agreement ministerial meeting with the United States and Canada.

He said his technical negotiating team was in Washington.

Earlier on Thursday, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said “the process continues, the technical teams are working.”

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish

