NAFTA officials put top-level talks on hold until May 7

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top-level U.S., Canadian and Mexican negotiators trying to hammer out a quick deal to update NAFTA will take a break until May 7, officials said on Friday, as work to resolve major differences including auto content rules continues.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks with reporters after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to discus NAFTA autos negotiations in Washington, D.C., April 25, 2018. REUTERS/David Lawder

The pause underlined how much work remains to be done on the North American Free Trade Agreement despite pressure from Washington to nail down a deal.

The Trump administration has threatened to impose sanctions on Canadian and Mexican steel and aluminum on May 1 if it deems that not enough progress has been made in the NAFTA talks.

“We ministers will be meeting again on Monday the 7th,” Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters after a fourth straight day of top-level talks in Washington.

The break will allow U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to visit China with other senior Trump administration officials next week as planned. Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to be in Bangladesh on May 3.

Freeland, speaking separately, said the ministers would reconvene in Washington “in a week or so” after they had carried out political consultations at home.

“We have made a lot of progress here in Washington this week,” she said. Freeland did not answer directly when asked whether the United States would impose the tariffs on May 1.

The question of how much NAFTA-produced content a vehicle should contain to qualify for duty-free status is proving to be one of the hardest issues to solve.

Freeland had earlier said on Friday that the three nations were consulting stakeholders in the auto industry.