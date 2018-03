MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday that the next round of talks between Mexico, the United States and Canada to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is “tentatively” scheduled for April 8.

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo holds a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The next round of talks are due to be held in Washington, after negotiators wrapped up the seventh round in Mexico City earlier this month.