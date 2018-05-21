FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

'Significant' issues remain with NAFTA renegotiations: Mnuchin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday significant issues remained in talks between the United States, Mexico and Canada to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement(NAFTA).

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) is seen as he and a U.S. delegation for trade talks with China arrive at a hotel in Beijing, China May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

“There are still some very significant, open issues,” Mnuchin said in an interview on CNBC. He said the Trump administration remained focused on crafting a new NAFTA deal that would require congressional approval, but that Trump could consider a possible so-called ‘skinny deal’ that would not.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Jason Lange

