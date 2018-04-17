Top NAFTA officials to meet in Washington Thursday, source says

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The U.S., Canadian and Mexican officials driving NAFTA renegotiations will meet in Washington on Thursday, a Canadian government source said on Tuesday, but no announcement is expected from the talks.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer leaves the room next to Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo after a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Although the United States is keen to quickly wrap up negotiations to update the $1.2 trillion North American Free Trade Agreement, officials say several contentious issues must still be resolved.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo last met on April 6.

Guajardo said on Monday the three officials might meet this Thursday, and the Canadian government source confirmed the meeting would go ahead.

“It’s a continuation of the conversation they started on two weeks ago ... I wouldn’t be expecting an announcement out of this meeting,” said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Guajardo and others have said a NAFTA deal could be possible by early May, but significant differences remain on U.S. proposals to revise content rules for the automotive sector and to change dispute resolution mechanisms as well as other issues.