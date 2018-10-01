Trump welcomes Canada's entry into trade pact with U.S., Mexico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday praised Canada’s entry into a reworked trade deal with the United States and Mexico after the two countries forged a last-gasp agreement on Sunday to salvage the NAFTA.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes a question from a New York Times reporter during a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

In a post on Twitter, Trump called the U.S. agreement with its neighbor to the north “wonderful” and “a great deal for all three countries,” adding that the new trade alliance would be renamed the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA.