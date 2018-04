WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States hopes to reach a deal on the revamped North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada over the next three weeks, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: NAFTA banner is pictured inside a hotel where the seventh round of NAFTA talks involving the United States, Mexico and Canada takes place, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Congressional aides and industry executives who have been briefed by the Trump administration told the cable news channel there was a targeted timeline. Top officials from the three countries were holding meetinGs Thursday and Friday.