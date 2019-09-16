Global services trade slows but stronger than goods: WTO

GENEVA (Reuters) - World trade in commercial services lost momentum in the second quarter of 2019, indicating it “continued to face strong headwinds”, but has generally fared better than trade in goods, which have been more directly hit by rising tensions, the WTO said on Monday.

Passenger air travel, construction and the global services purchasing managers’ index fell further below trend in June, while the financial services index was “slightly below trend”, and ICT services dipped to be on trend, the World Trade Organization said in its new monthly services trade barometer.