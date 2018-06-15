FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 7:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Colombia has made request to join Pacific trade pact: Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Colombia has formally requested permission to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks to the media during a news conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

Guajardo was speaking at a news conference alongside Colombia’s Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin and Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray in Mexico City.

The CPTPP has replaced the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which was thrown into question early last year when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal after his inauguration.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo

